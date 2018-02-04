How Did Carson Wentz Get Injured?

Eagles starting quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Philadelphia's 43-35 win over the Rams in Week 14.

Wentz tore his ACL late in the third quarter on a first-and-goal scramble. He ran out of the pocket after realizing nobody was open on the play, and sprinted to his right toward the end zone. When Wentz got near the goal line, he was sandwiched between linebacker Mark Barron and defensive end Morgan Fox. Barron hit Wentz in his right knee, thus tearing his ACL.

Although Wentz reached the end zone on that play, it was called back because of a holding penalty. Wentz remained in the game for the remainder of the series, handing the ball off to running back Corey Clement twice, missing a pass to wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and connecting with Jeffery for a touchdown on fourth down.

Wentz went to the locker room after the touchdown pass and has not taken a snap for Philadelphia since. Nick Foles took over for the remainder of that game and has started every contest for the Eagles since.

Wentz finished the season with 3,296 passing yards and 33 passing touchdowns on a 60.2 percent completion rate, while also running for 299 yards. He was second in the league in touchdown passes despite only playing 13 games.

The Eagles traded up in the draft to get Wentz with the No. 2 pick in 2016. Before coming to Philadelphia, Wentz played college ball at North Dakota State.