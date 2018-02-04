How Did Carson Wentz Get Injured?

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was putting together an MVP-caliber season before he suffered a season-ending injury.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 04, 2018

Eagles starting quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Philadelphia's 43-35 win over the Rams in Week 14.

Wentz tore his ACL late in the third quarter on a first-and-goal scramble. He ran out of the pocket after realizing nobody was open on the play, and sprinted to his right toward the end zone. When Wentz got near the goal line, he was sandwiched between linebacker Mark Barron and defensive end Morgan Fox. Barron hit Wentz in his right knee, thus tearing his ACL.

Although Wentz reached the end zone on that play, it was called back because of a holding penalty. Wentz remained in the game for the remainder of the series, handing the ball off to running back Corey Clement twice, missing a pass to wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and connecting with Jeffery for a touchdown on fourth down.

Wentz went to the locker room after the touchdown pass and has not taken a snap for Philadelphia since. Nick Foles took over for the remainder of that game and has started every contest for the Eagles since.

Wentz finished the season with 3,296 passing yards and 33 passing touchdowns on a 60.2 percent completion rate, while also running for 299 yards. He was second in the league in touchdown passes despite only playing 13 games.

The Eagles traded up in the draft to get Wentz with the No. 2 pick in 2016. Before coming to Philadelphia, Wentz played college ball at North Dakota State.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters