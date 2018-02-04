Why Isn't Malcolm Butler Playing Defense in the Super Bowl?

Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler has played special teams throughout the Super Bowl, but will not be playing defense as a result of a coach's decision.
Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler has played special teams throughout the Super Bowl, but will not be playing defense as a result of a coach's decision, Al Michaels of NBC said.
The Patriots started cornerback Eric Rowe over Butler instead.
Butler will be a free agent at the end of the season.
He intercepted the pass that sealed New England's victory in Super Bowl XLIX.