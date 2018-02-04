Best of the Philadelphia Police Scanner: Eagles Fans Celebrate First Super Bowl Title

Listen to some of the crazy things Eagles fans are doing, and how Philadelphia police are responding.

By Karl Bullock
February 04, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles fans took to the streets to celebrate after the team won its first Super Bowl title in franchise history with a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

We're rounding up sights and sounds from Philadelphia. We're also listening to the Philadelphia police scanner, just like we did after the Eagles beat the Vikings in the NFC Championship game.  

Here are some of things we overheard on the Philadelphia police scanner after the game. We'll continue updating this post as celebrations continue in Philadelphia. 

• "We got people up on a ledge. If they don't belong there can we get them down."

• "Everybody so far is behaving."

• "We're getting calls from Temple police. Cars are driving at high-rate speeds off Broadway."

• "There's about 2,000 people here are the art museum. They're starting to break off."

• "Somebody is flying a drone." 

• "I need one of our wagons with some barricades please at 7100 Germantown."

• "They're lighting off fireworks on Frankford and Sheffield."

• "I got a lot of vehicle traffic and low visibility. We need to slow people down."

• "Franford and Teesdale I need three to five more officers for crowd control."

• "From Central you got a large crowd at City Hall climbing the fence."

• "I have a female here that has trouble breathing."

• "A female bust her lip. I was gonna call a medic, but it looks like she'll walk it off."

• "We got a visual of the person flying the drone. We're going to get him." 

• "There should be no one on top of the trash truck."

• Police call a rapid response team.

• "I got two white males, black jackets, and blue jeans jumping up and down on a tractor-trailer."

• "Got a Christmas tree fire. Tell 'em get the fire extinguisher out of my truck to put it out."

• "Got a male bleeding from the head. Have them walk that male out of the area for rescue." 

• "They just flipped a car in front of the hotel."

• "We got several people climbing traffic lights at 15th and Walnut."

• Police also apparently requested backup from Homeland Security.

• "We're gonna need bike support. They're trying to tear multiple light posts down."

• "We have a crowd chanting free Meek Mill, throwing cans and bottles."

• "I need units. They have the street light almost torn down."

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters