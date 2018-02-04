Several SETPA trains (Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority) were canceled on Sunday, Feb. 4 after multiple engineers and conductors didn't show up for work, per Philly.com.

In related news, the Eagles are looking to win the franchise's first Super Bowl ever over the big, bad Patriots on the same day.

SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch told Philly.com he couldn't confirm what was behind the abnormal amount of employees calling in to say they'd miss work. It's also unclear how many trains were canceled.

“Without knowing what’s going on with a particular individual, it’s difficult to say what the reason is for a callout,” Busch said. “It’s hard to paint a broad stroke.”

I'm going to go out on the limb of all limbs and paint a broad stroke: People didn't show up because they wanted to watch the Super Bowl.