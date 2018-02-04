Some Philly Trains Were Canceled on Super Bowl Sunday Because People Didn't Show Up to Work

Several SEPTA trains were canceled when engineers and conductors mysteriously didn't show up...on Super Bowl Sunday. 

By Daniel Rapaport
February 04, 2018

Several SETPA trains (Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority) were canceled on Sunday, Feb. 4 after multiple engineers and conductors didn't show up for work, per Philly.com

In related news, the Eagles are looking to win the franchise's first Super Bowl ever over the big, bad Patriots on the same day. 

SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch told Philly.com he couldn't confirm what was behind the abnormal amount of employees calling in to say they'd miss work. It's also unclear how many trains were canceled. 

“Without knowing what’s going on with a particular individual, it’s difficult to say what the reason is for a callout,” Busch said. “It’s hard to paint a broad stroke.”

I'm going to go out on the limb of all limbs and paint a broad stroke: People didn't show up because they wanted to watch the Super Bowl. 

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters