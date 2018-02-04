Watch: Ray Lewis Gets Booed at the Super Bowl

Linebacker Ray Lewis was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018 on Saturday, but he received boos at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The reaction came during Hall of Fame introductions celebrating the men voted in.

The rest of the class was wide receiver Terrell Owens, linebacker Brian Urlacher, wide receiver Randy Moss and safety Brian Dawkins.

Crowd reactions for the HoF inductees during the #SuperBowl



Ray Lewis: boos

Brian Dawkins: cheers

Randy Moss: pandemonium pic.twitter.com/acoC4xDrkk — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 4, 2018

In 2000, Lewis pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in connection with the stabbing deaths of two men.The next year, he won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year and the Super MVP Award with the Ravens.

He played from 1996–2012.