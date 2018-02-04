Watch: Ray Lewis Gets Booed at the Super Bowl

Ray Lewis was booed during Hall of Fame introductions. 

By Charlotte Carroll
February 04, 2018

Linebacker Ray Lewis was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018 on Saturday, but he received boos at the Super Bowl on Sunday. 

The reaction came during Hall of Fame introductions celebrating the men voted in. 

The rest of the class was wide receiver Terrell Owens, linebacker Brian Urlacher, wide receiver Randy Moss and safety Brian Dawkins.

In 2000, Lewis pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in connection with the stabbing deaths of two men.The next year, he won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year and the Super MVP Award with the Ravens. 

He played from 1996–2012.

