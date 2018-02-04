Where Did Tom Brady Go to College?

Before being picked by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 draft, Tom Brady started for a popular Big 10 school. 

By Khadrice Rollins
February 04, 2018

Tom Brady went to college at the University of Michigan from 1996-1999.

Over four seasons as a Wolverine, Brady completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 4,773 yards and 30 touchdowns while also tossing 17 interceptions.

The Patriots quarterback didn't take over as the starter until his junior season, but he did throw passes in each of his first two years in Ann Arbor.

His junior year the team went 10-3 and shared the Big Ten title. Brady tossed for 2,427 yards 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, completing 61.9 percent of his passes. In his final year at Michigan, the Wolverines went 10-2 as Brady completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,217 yards, 16 touchdowns and just six picks.

From Michigan, Brady went to the NFL, where he was taken by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 draft. He was the No. 199 pick and the seventh quarterback off the board behind Chad Pennington (pick No. 18), Giovanni Carmmazi (pick No. 65), Chris Redman (pick No. 75), Tee Martin (pick No. 163), Marc Bulger (pick No. 168) and Spergon Wynn (pick No. 183).

