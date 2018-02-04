Watch: Tom Brady and Randy Moss Embrace Before Super Bowl LII

TB12 was hyped to see Randy Moss, who was voted into the Hall of Fame this year. 

By Daniel Rapaport
February 04, 2018

If you're going to distract Tom Brady before the literal Super Bowl, you better be a pretty important person. 

Randy Moss—now Hall of Famer Randy Moss—certainly qualifies. 

Moss called out to his former quarterback ("T-Boy") as Brady ran out of the tunnel before he goes for his sixth Super Bowl title. Upon seeing Moss, Brady came over and dapped him up while yelling "LET'S GO!" 

TB12 takes the field and gets all up in Randy Moss's face (via @NFL)

A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on

Brady and Moss led what might be the best offense in NFL history—in 2007, Moss caught 23 touchdowns from Brady, the NFL record for most touchdown catches in a single season. That season famously ended in an upset loss to the Giants, so Brady will be hoping for a different outcome this time around. 

Side note: Brady before big games is on a whole other level of intensity. That scream...he's ready. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters