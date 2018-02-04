Back for the first time since the wardrobe malfunction to end all wardrobe malfunctions, singer/actor/global icon Justin Timberlake performed during the halftime show of Super Bowl LII.

Timberlake, a ten-time Grammy winner, performed some of his biggest hits including "Mirrors" and "Sexyback" while also sprinkling in songs from his new album, "Man of the Woods." He opened with "Filthy," the lead single on the new album.

Here's full video from the performance.

Last year's Super Bowl halftime show featured a performance from Lady Gaga.