Which Teams Have Won the Most Super Bowls?

Which teams have won the most Super Bowls?

By Charlotte Carroll
February 04, 2018

At Super Bowl LII, the Patriots have the chance to tie the Steelers for the most Super Bowl wins. 

Pittsburgh has won the most Super Bowls with six titles in eight appearances. The Steelers last won in Super Bowl XLIII in February 2009.

San Francisco, Dallas and New England have five wins apiece. The Patriots picked up their last win last year in Super Bowl LI in an epic win over the Falcons. 

Green Bay and the New York Giants have four titles.

The Denver Broncos, Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders and the Washington Redskins have three each. 

On the flipside, 13 teams have never won a Super Bowl, including the Eagles who will play for the title this year against the Patriots.  

Super Bowl LII will be played Feb. 4.

