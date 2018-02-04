Who won the Super Bowl last year?

Who won the 2017 Super Bowl?

By Charlotte Carroll
February 04, 2018

So you can sound up to date at this year's party, the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI last year. 

In epic fashion and one for the ages, the Patriots came back from a 28–3 deficit during the third quarter to win 34–28 in overtime. 

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady won game MVP. 

Lady Gaga performed at halftime, with Luke Bryan singing the national anthem. 

The game was played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, and broadcast on FOX.

The Patriots will appear again in this year's Super Bowl, taking on the Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters