Who won the Super Bowl last year?

So you can sound up to date at this year's party, the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI last year.

In epic fashion and one for the ages, the Patriots came back from a 28–3 deficit during the third quarter to win 34–28 in overtime.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady won game MVP.

Lady Gaga performed at halftime, with Luke Bryan singing the national anthem.

The game was played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, and broadcast on FOX.

The Patriots will appear again in this year's Super Bowl, taking on the Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.