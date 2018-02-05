WATCH: Jason Kelce's Emotional Post Super Bowl Interview

Eagles center Jason Kelce couldn't hold back tears after Super Bowl victory

By Scooby Axson
February 05, 2018

Eagles center Jason Kelce couldn't hold in his emotions any longer.

Kelce, the Eagles starting center, explained his thoughts after the Eagles took down the Patriots 41–33 to give Philadelphia their first Super Bowl title and first championship since 1960.

[youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sfa7Ry7w7nY}

"Last two weeks, after we beat Atlanta, after we beat [the Vikings], I found myself in the shower crying, dreaming of this moment," Kelce said "I've worked so hard in my life to get here, and everything culminates."

"Nobody gave us any inclination that we were the best team in the NFL," Kelce said.

The 30-year-old Kelce had a great season, being named a first-time AP All-Pro. He has started each of the 94 games he has appeared in his career.

