When Is the Eagles' Super Bowl Championship Parade?

When will the parade to celebrate the Eagles' first Super Bowl in franchise history be?

By Daniel Rapaport
February 05, 2018

The Eagles pulled off an upset 41-33 victory over the Patriots to secure the franchise's first Super Bowl victory, and the reaction in Philadelphia has been equal parts joyous and raucous. 

The celebration won't be over any time soon.

Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney said details of when and where the championship parade will be are set to be released Monday, but it's likely to happen on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. 

During that parade, all Eagles fans over the age of 21 will be given a free Bud Light. As if Philly's fans needed any more incentive to take to the streets for a celebration of this magnitude. 

