Look: Matthew McConaughey Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper Ad for Nick Foles

From one Austin native to another.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 11, 2018

Nick Foles surprised many when he led the Eagles to a 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Foles was named Super Bowl MVP for his effort, throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns and catching another touchdown.

A lot of people came out to congratulate Foles for stepping up in the biggest moments of the season after being a backup for almost the entire year, including fellow Austin, Texas native, Matthew McConaughey.

The award-winning actor took out a full-page ad in the Austin American-Statesman to let acknowledge Foles for his accomplishment.

"From one local to another, Congratulations Nick Foles. just keep livin, Matthew McConaughey."

It feels safe to assume that Foles will "just keep livin" as he celebrates this offseason.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now