The Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears will meet in the Hall of Fame Game, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced.

The game will take place on Aug. 2, with kickoff slated for 8 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Chicago is making its fifth appearance in the Hall of Fame Game, while Baltimore will be making its debut.

The game will start a weekend of activities, culminating with the induction of the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 4.

Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis and Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher will be enshrined, along with Randy Moss, Terrell Ownes, Brian Dawkins, Jerry Kramer, Bobby Beathard, and Robert Brazile.