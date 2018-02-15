Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will return to the team for the 2018 season, the team announced Thursday.

Fitzgerald will be entering his 15th season in the NFL, all with the Cardinals.

Fitzgerald's status had been up in the air as he said after the 2017 season he would decide his playing future, even though he signed a one-year contract extension to play this upcoming season.

In 2017, Fitzgerald caught 109 passes for 1,156 yards and six touchdowns. It was his third straight season with 100 or more catches.

The 11-time Pro Bowler will enter the 2018 season as the NFL's active leader in catches (1,234), receiving yards (15,545), and is second behind Antonio Gates in touchdown receptions (110).