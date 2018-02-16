Jaguars’ Stadium to Go by New Name in 2018 After Sale of Naming Rights Holder

EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville will have a new name after the company was sold. 

By Dan Gartland
February 16, 2018

The Jaguars’ home stadium will have a new name next season. 

EverBank Field will be known as TIAA Bank Field, a spokesman for the team told Jacksonville radio station WOKVThe name change comes after the sale of EverBank to TIAA in June and the new parent company will be renaming all EverBank locations as TIAA Bank. 

The Jacksonville-based EverBank acquired the naming rights to the stadium in 2010, four years after the naming rights deal with Alltel lapsed. (The stadium was known as Jacksonville Municipal Stadium in the interim.) In 2014, the company extended its naming rights deal through 2024. 

The name change must be officially approved by the city of Jacksonville and the Jaguars before they can tear down the signage on the front of the building and replace it with the new name. 

 

NFL

