The Jaguars’ home stadium will have a new name next season.

EverBank Field will be known as TIAA Bank Field, a spokesman for the team told Jacksonville radio station WOKV. The name change comes after the sale of EverBank to TIAA in June and the new parent company will be renaming all EverBank locations as TIAA Bank.

The Jacksonville-based EverBank acquired the naming rights to the stadium in 2010, four years after the naming rights deal with Alltel lapsed. (The stadium was known as Jacksonville Municipal Stadium in the interim.) In 2014, the company extended its naming rights deal through 2024.

The name change must be officially approved by the city of Jacksonville and the Jaguars before they can tear down the signage on the front of the building and replace it with the new name.