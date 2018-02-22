The Colts have agreed to a one-year contract with 45-year-old kicker Adam Vinatieri, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter. Vinatieri's return will give him a realistic opportunity to break the NFL all-time's scoring record in what will be his 23rd season in the league.

Vinatieri has 2,487 points for his career, just 57 points shy of Morten Andersen's record of 2,544.

The terms of the deal have not been released yet.

Vinatieri was 22-24 on extra points last season and 29-34 on field goal attempts. He missed three kicks from 30-39 yards but was 6-7 from 40-49 yards and an impressive 5-6 from 50+.

Vinatieri came to prominence with a number of clutch kicks during the Patriots' run of championships in the early 2000's. He spent ten years in New England before signing with te Colts in free agency prior to the 2006 season.

He is a four-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Pro Bowler and four time first-team All-Pro player.