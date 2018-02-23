The Jacksonville Jaguars extended the contracts of head coach Doug Marrone, executive vice president Tom Coughlin and general manager Dave Caldwell, the team announced.

Each received two-year extensions, keeping them with the team through the 2021 season.

“The decision to extend the contracts of Tom, Dave and Doug isn’t so much a reward for last season, which no doubt was impressive, as it is to recognize their importance to our football team this coming season and for years to follow,” owner Shad Khan said. “We’re past celebrating the accomplishments of our division title and playoff run, and now it’s time to take the next step. We need the right leadership firmly in place to make that happen, and it’s good to know we’ll have that with Tom, Dave and Doug secure in their roles with the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

In 2017, the Jaguars broke a nine-year playoff drought, winning the AFC South and making it to the AFC Championship Game, where they lost to the New England Patriots.

Marrone went 10-6 in his first full season with the team. He was the interim head coach for the final two games of the 2016 campaign.

They improved on their 3–13 record from the previous year, in part because of their defense.

The Jaguars were second in points allowed and total defense and first in passing defense. They also improved on the other side of the ball, leading the league in rushing offense.