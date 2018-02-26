Jets Linebacker Arrested, Charged With DWI In Lincoln Tunnel Crash

New York Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue was arrested and charged with DWI and reckless driving after causing a wrong-way car crash at the Lincoln Tunnel in the early hours of Monday morning, according to Caitlin Mota of NJ.com.

Donahue's Dodge Charger crashed into a jitney bus near the center tube of the tunnel. Four passengers of the 15 on the bus were injured.

Donahue failed a sobriety and Breathalyzer test and was arrested. There was another person in his car and that passenger was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction during the investigation.

Donahue was picked in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Jets. He played in four games last season.