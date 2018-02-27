NFL Combine Crash Course from Mike Mayock and Todd McShay

For this week's episode, I reached out to a couple of NFL draft experts, NFL Network’s Mike Mayock and ESPN's Todd McShay, to break down this year's draft class and what we should be watching for during the NFL Scouting Combine this week. On the eve of the combine, Mayock give his quarterback pick in a murky quarterback crop (hint: Mark Sanchez U.), on why he would ignore the recent spate of top running backs taken on days two and three of the draft and take Saquon Barkley of Penn State in the top five, and, in general, giving an educated primer to the 2018 Draft class. ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay on the NFL skepticism on UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, on the way Baker Mayfield reminds him of Brett Favre, on his belief this quarterback crop has been bashed too much in the wake of some mediocre 2017 season by the passers in the draft. He also dishes on the quarterback this year who makes some throws “that’ll make you want to puke.”