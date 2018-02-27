Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is expected to become a free agent when the new league year begins, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

According to the report, the Vikings are not “planning to assert” that Bridgewater’s rights should remain with them for this upcoming season.

Last year, the Vikings declined a $12.198 million 5th-year option for 2018, after Bridgewater injured his knee before the 2016 season.

All three Minnesota quarterbacks that were on the roster are expected to be free agents.

Bridgewater spent the first six weeks of the 2017 campaign on the physically unable to perform list, but he didn't see any game action until the fourth quarter of a December blowout win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

For his career, the 25-year-old Bridgewater has thrown for 6,150 yards and 28 touchdowns.