You may recall a certain trip to Las Vegas that got Johnny Manziel in big trouble.

Back in 2015, when Johnny Football was still on the Browns, he was set to miss Cleveland's Week 17 game against the Steelers with a concussion. He was supposed to be in Cleveland with the team and receive treatment on the morning before the game. He missed the treatment and was spotted in the Planet Hollywood casino in Vegas on that Saturday night.

Shortly thereafter, the Browns cut Manziel.

Now Manziel is trying to make a comeback and recently opened up about his struggles with alcohol and his bipolar disorder. He appeared on Joe Thomas' and Andrew Hawkins' Thomahawk Podcast and discussed that infamous trip to Sin City.

On his initial plan, which was to go to Vegas for a few hours because, I kid you not, he felt that's the only place he could go to "solidify or fix my home life."

"One of those problems led me to Vegas,” he said. “I felt like I couldn’t solidify or fix my home life without going out there. So I had this reckless, reckless plan. On a Saturday after the walk-through, I’m going to catch a 12 o’clock (commercial flight). So I fly out there, I get there at 2 or 3 or whatever time it is and I’m going to stay there for three hours and I’m going to catch the 10:30 flight back so I can make my mandatory treatment session the next day."

Ah, the old Vegas for a few hours plan. Never fails.

“And then I’m like, ‘You know what, that craps table is calling my name, that blackjack table’s calling my name.’ Because the Horseshoe in Cleveland’s corrupted me. So I sit down and the guy IDs me. I hand him my ID and he takes a look at the TV right behind me and there’s an announcement, my name’s on the bottom of the ticker, it’s a Browns something and he’s like, ‘That’s you.’ And I’m like ‘Yeah.’

Instead of calling it a day (night?) at that point, he says he went to go get a wig and shaved his facial hair. He then went to Hakkasan, a club, for dinner and after dinner festivities. Needless to say, he missed his flight. And instead of owning up to it, he posted an old picture of him lying with his dog to Instagram to give the appearance that he was staying out of trouble.

#SaturdayNights A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Jan 2, 2016 at 6:05pm PST

Here's a free tip for literally anyone: If you have something important to be at the next day, going to Vegas for a few hours is probably not a good idea.