Four teams have emerged as favorites to land free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins, according to report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. As of now, it appears the Broncos, Vikings, Jets and Cardinals and the most likely landing spots for the 29-year-old.

Cousins has played with the Redskins under the franchise tag for the last two seasons, but the team is widely expected to let him hit free agency after Washington traded for former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith.

Those teams are privately planning ways to attract Cousins, with most teams eyeing a short-term deal (three years at most) with high guaranteed money, per Schefter. Cousins is reportedly flexibile when it comes to his next contract because he was so well-paid the last two seasons in Washington.

Cousins threw for 4,093 yards 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Since becoming the Redskins' full-time starter prior to the 2015 season, Cousins has thrown for more than 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in each of the past three years.

The Jets have the most cap space of the reported favorites, but the Vikings are the team most ready to contend for a Super Bowl, as Minnesota reached the NFC Championship Game last year.

The league's official free agency period does not being until March 14, though players and teams can negotiate and come to verbal agreements after March 12.