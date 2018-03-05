While NFL free agency doesn't officially begin until the league's new year starts on March 14, rumors and news are beginning to flow in regarding some big names.

It's also NFL combine week, which brings teams' personnel needs into focus as scouts and executives evaluate the talent available in the draft, which begins on April 26.

Here is all the latest news, buzz and rumors as clubs start building for next season.

• Kirk Cousins has narrowed his list of teams to the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Jets. The Broncos and the Cardinals were reportedly also in the running for Cousins. (ABC7)

• The agent for Miami Dolphins wide receiver is in talks with the Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears about a possible trade. (ESPN.com)

• The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to place the franchise tag on running back Le'Veon Bell. (NFL.com)

• Interest remains high by the Atlanta Falcons for Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett. (ESPN.com)

• The Cleveland Browns could select former Penn State RB Saquon Barkley with the No. 1 overall pick. (NFL.com)

• The Philadelphia Eagles are attempting to restructure the contract of defensive end Vinny Curry. Curry is due to make $9 million this season, but his release would save Philadelphia $5 million on next season's salary cap.