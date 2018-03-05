Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is expected have the franchise tag placed on him before Tuesday's deadline, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

Teams have until March 6 at 4 p.m. ET to place the non-exclusive tag on players. Once players are tagged they have until July 16 to a sign long-term contract with their current team.

Bell was also tagged last season and sat out all the team's offseason workout hoping for a new long–term deal.

He is expected to receive $14.5 million this upcoming season if he signs the tender.

Bell, 26, is one of the best offensive dual threats in the NFL.

He ran for 1,291 yards and scored nine touchdowns and also caught 85 passes for 655 yards with two scores, earning first-team AP All-Pro honors.