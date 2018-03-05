San Francisco police have obtained an arrest warrant for former Raiders and 49ers pass rusher Aldon Smith, the department announced Monday.

Smith is wanted by police after an alleged domestic violence incident with his fiancee on Saturday. The warrant lists charges of willful infliction of corporal injury, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, false imprisonment and vandalism, all misdemeanors. Police are working with Smith’s attorney to arrange for his surrender.

The woman called 911 at 8:30 p.m. Saturday to say Smith was “beating her up” and had bitten wrists. She told TMZ on Monday that her parents had taken Smith to rehab and that she was “scared for his life with his addiction.”

The Raiders announced Monday afternoon that they had released Smith.

Smith, 28, hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015, when he was suspended by the league following a third DUI arrest. He was also investigated for domestic violence last year.