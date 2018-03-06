'Philadelphia Eagles Are Super Bowl Champions' Featured As Answer on Wheel Of Fortune

You know you've made it when you're a Wheel of Fortune answer.

By Chris Chavez
March 06, 2018

Wheel of Fortune celebrated the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl title on Monday night by featuring the team as an answer to a "headline" puzzle.

Last month, the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LII to win the team's first Super Bowl in franchise history. 

It took a few letters and turns before contestant Aymila correctly guessed "Philadelphia Eagles Are Super Bowl Champions."

You can catch the round of play below:

Once you've made it as a Wheel of Fortune answer, you know it's official.

