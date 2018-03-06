Wheel of Fortune celebrated the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl title on Monday night by featuring the team as an answer to a "headline" puzzle.

Last month, the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LII to win the team's first Super Bowl in franchise history.

It took a few letters and turns before contestant Aymila correctly guessed "Philadelphia Eagles Are Super Bowl Champions."

You can catch the round of play below:

It didn’t truly feel real until this moment. pic.twitter.com/9huaJFoDdW — Dan McQuade (@dhm) March 6, 2018

Once you've made it as a Wheel of Fortune answer, you know it's official.