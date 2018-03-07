The New England Patriots have released Martellus Bennett, according to ESPN's Field Yates. The news comes just hours after his brother Michael Bennett was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bennett is coming off a season in which he was hampered by a shoulder injury and finished with just 286 yards and no touchdowns. He had a $2 million roster bonus due on March 16. The move frees up about $6.1 million in cap space.

Bennett signed a three-year deal with the Green Bay Packers before he was cut for "failure to disclose a physical condition" and then re-signed with the Patriots.

By cutting Bennett, the Patriots could be confident in the return of Rob Gronkowski, who has been publicly mulling retirement.