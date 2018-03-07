Report: Martellus Bennett Released By Patriots

Michael Bennett is not the only Bennett brother making news today.

By Chris Chavez
March 07, 2018

The New England Patriots have released Martellus Bennett, according to ESPN's Field Yates. The news comes just hours after his brother Michael Bennett was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bennett is coming off a season in which he was hampered by a shoulder injury and finished with just 286 yards and no touchdowns. He had a $2 million roster bonus due on March 16. The move frees up about $6.1 million in cap space.

Bennett signed a three-year deal with the Green Bay Packers before he was cut for "failure to disclose a physical condition" and then re-signed with the Patriots.

By cutting Bennett, the Patriots could be confident in the return of Rob Gronkowski, who has been publicly mulling retirement.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now