While NFL free agency doesn't officially begin until the league's new year starts on March 14, rumors and news are beginning to flow regarding some big names.

The Seahawks parted with a three-time Pro Bowler and the Rams traded away a player they signed to a four-year contract extension just five months ago.

It's a reminder that anything can happen in the NFL, and that virtually any player can be moved at any time. Here is all the latest news, buzz and rumors as clubs start building for next season.

• The Philadelphia Eagles are working to retain cornerback Patrick Robinson. Robinson led the Eagles last season with four interceptions. (NFL.com)

• Adrian Peterson is expected to be released by the Arizona Cardinals. Peterson was owed a $750,000 bonus on Friday. (ESPN.com)

• The Los Angeles Chargers and cornerback Casey Hayward agree to a three-year, $36 million extension, with $20 million in guaranteed money.

• Former Titans running back DeMarco Murray and ex-Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart are set to visit the Detroit Lions. The Lions had the league's worst rushing attack last season. (ESPN.com)