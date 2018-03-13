The Jacksonville Jaguars will sign guard Andrew Norwell to a five-year deal worth $66.5 million, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

According to the report, the deal includes $30 million in guarantees.

With the new deal, Norwell becomes the league's highest paid player at the position, averaging $13.3 million per season in base salary.

Norwell, 26, spent his first four NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers after going undrafted in the 2014 NFL draft.

He has started 54 games since entering the league and last season was named a first-team AP All–Pro.