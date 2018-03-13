Kirk Cousins plans to sign a three-year, fully-guaranteed contract with the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Schefter reports Cousins's agent said Minnesota is the first team the quarterback will visit in free agency and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports Cousins will have dinner with "coaches and other essential personnel" Wednesday, and then visit the team facility Thursday. Rapoport reports the deal is worth $86 million.

Cousins, 30, spent the first six years of his career with Washington. In addition to the Vikings, the quarterback has also garnered interest from the Jets and Cardinals, and the Broncos were also interested prior to agreeing to a deal with Case Keenum.

Last season, Cousins tossed for 4,093 yards and 27 touchdowns. Over each his three full seasons as a starter, he has thrown for more than 4,000 yards with a completion percentage above 64 percent and at least 25 touchdowns.

In Minnesota, Cousins will be replacing Keenum, who helped guide the team to a 13-3 record and a trip to the NFC Championship last season. Cousins will be joining an offense that features Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen on the outside, Kevin Rudolph at tight end and a top-10 rushing attack.