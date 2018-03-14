The Bills have agreed to terms on a two-year deal with quarterback A.J. McCarron, the team announced Tuesday.

McCarron, a 2014 fifth-round pick, has spent the first four years of his career with the Bengals. He started the last three games in 2015 and Cincinnati went 2-1 in those contests. He also got the start in the Bengals' playoff game that season, but went just 23-for-41 for 212 yards, one touchdown and one pick in an 18-16 loss to the Steelers.

For his career, McCarron has completed 64.7 percent of his 133 passes for 920 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. Over the last two seasons, the former Alabama quarterback has thrown only 14 passes in regular season games.

The Bills traded away last year's starter, Tyrod Taylor, to the Browns, leaving second-year signal-caller Nathan Peterman as the lone quarterback on the roster. Peterman started two games last season, and infamously threw five interceptions in his first career start, a 54-24 loss to the Chargers.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports Buffalo will still be aggressive and try to move up in the first round of next month's draft to get a quarterback. The Bills have the No. 12 and No. 22 picks in the draft and two picks in the second and third rounds.