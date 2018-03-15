Tyrod Taylor will be the Browns’ starting quarterback next season, head coach Hue Jackson announced Thursday.

“He’s going to be the starting quarterback,” Jackson said. “There is no competition.”

Taylor is clearly the most talented quarterback of the three currently on Cleveland’s roster, ahead of Kevin Hogan and Cody Kessler. But what if the Browns take a quarterback with a first or fourth picks in the upcoming draft? Is Taylor still guaranteed the starting job?

The Browns acquired Taylor from the Bills in exchange for the 65th pick in this year’s draft. Cleveland is not committed to Taylor in the long term, though—he is owed $16 million this season but will be a free agent in 2019. The team is considered exceedingly likely to take a quarterback with one of its top-five picks next month as it continues its seemingly endless quest for a franchise signal caller.