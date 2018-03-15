New York’s newspaper culture is unlike anything else in the American media landscape. It’s the only place where tabloids, with their blaring headlines, still thrive. The papers pride themselves on their witty front and back page headlines. The New York Post classic “Headless Body in Topless Bar” even inspired a film of the same name.

But it’s tough bringing your A game every day, as Thursday’s sports pages proved. The Post, Daily News and Long Island’s Newsday all had the same tease for their story about the Giants landing former Patriots left tackle Nate Solder in free agency.

Hey, it happens. Back in 2015, the three papers all blasted “CRYING SHAME” across their back pages after Mets infielder Wilmer Flores was brought to tears during a game.

[via FTW]