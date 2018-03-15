Very creative, guys.
New York’s newspaper culture is unlike anything else in the American media landscape. It’s the only place where tabloids, with their blaring headlines, still thrive. The papers pride themselves on their witty front and back page headlines. The New York Post classic “Headless Body in Topless Bar” even inspired a film of the same name.
But it’s tough bringing your A game every day, as Thursday’s sports pages proved. The Post, Daily News and Long Island’s Newsday all had the same tease for their story about the Giants landing former Patriots left tackle Nate Solder in free agency.
Here's our @nydnsports back page. @yankees #aaronjudge @giants #Solder @Patriots @apse_sportmedia #mannymachadohttps://t.co/Ahl4vkbwl6 pic.twitter.com/Jh4si8iWq6— Back Page Guy NYDN (@BackPageGuyNYDN) March 15, 2018
Thursday @NewsdaySports cover: #yankees @TheJudge44 now a pitcher as he woos #orioles Manny Machado, gets reprimand from #MLB; Also; #giants make ex-#patriots lineman Solder highest-paid OL in #NFL. #mets captain David Wright speaks. @therealarieber @timbhealey @TomRock_Newsday pic.twitter.com/aOoU2Wfxsm— Gregg Henglein (@GreggHenglein) March 15, 2018
Hey, it happens. Back in 2015, the three papers all blasted “CRYING SHAME” across their back pages after Mets infielder Wilmer Flores was brought to tears during a game.
