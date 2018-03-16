Bashaud Breeland Fails Physical, Won’t Sign With Panthers

Breeland was going to sign a three-year contract worth $24 million. 

By Dan Gartland
March 16, 2018

Bashaud Breeland has failed a physical with the Panthers and won’t be signing with the team, Carolina announced Friday. 

“[T]here was a non-football incident that occurred recently,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported, adding that it was “supposedly nothing that would hold up a deal.”

The injury is an infected cut in his foot that leaves him “a few months away from being able to pass a physical,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

Breeland, a 26-year-old cornerback, was slated to sign a three-year, $24 million contract after four seasons in Washington. The 2014 fourth-round pick was a starter in all four of his years with Washington, intercepting a total of eight passes.

The Panthers had hoped to sign Breeland to fill the spot vacated by Daryl Worley, who was traded to the Eagles for receiver Torrey Smith. 

