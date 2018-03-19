On Saturday, the Jets traded three second-round picks (two this year, one in 2019) to Indianapolis in order to move up from No. 6 to No. 3 in this year's draft. The move raises two questions:

1) Why trade up to No. 3 in particular?

We've seen three teams move into the top two over the last two drafts, but the Jets are the first team in recent years to trade for the third slot. The obvious explanation is that trading higher was prohibitively costly. The Browns are expected to spend No. 1 on their favorite QB. As for the Giants at No. 2? The fact that the Jets didn't do business with their MetLife roommates tells me the Giants: (A)* Want to be in position to take their next franchise QB, (B) Think one of the other top prospects—most likely running back Saquon Barkley, guard Quenton Nelson, or defensive end Bradley Chubb—is a generational talent, or (C) Believe they can get an even better deal closer to the April 26 proceedings, which brings me to big question deux...

2) Why trade up now?

Those three aforementioned trade-ups all took place within two weeks of draft day, but Jets GM Mike Maccagnan clearly had a sense of urgency this time around. With four marquee prospects available, demand simply outpaces supply, as the Browns, Giants, Jets, Bills, Broncos, and Cardinals all could have interest in a top passer. At the combine, a narrative developed that this year's crop might not actually live up to the expectations we had a year ago. But New York's move shows it thinks this draft has at least three worthy QBs—and that the team is not picky about which of those gambles Todd Bowles inherits. The next franchise looking to get in on the action could be forced to pay an even higher price.

*I have a hunch—just a hunch—that this is the most likely of the three possibilities, which would further raise the stakes for teams on the outside of the top four hoping to nab Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, or Baker Mayfield. We shall soon see.

Not getting this newsletter in your inbox yet? Join The MMQB’s Morning Huddle.

HOT READS

NOW ON THE MMQB: Peter King focuses on Kirk Cousins in his Monday column ... Andy Benoit's free agency tracker survives and advances (Benoit and Gary Gramling also broke down the big free agent moves on their podcast) ... Sean Payton remembers Tom Benson ... and more.

WHAT YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: Conor Orr demanded a smarter conversation around Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants​ ... Jenny Vrentas spoke with new Viking Kirk Cousins about the wonders of two-day shipping ... Peter King described Tom Benson's impact in New Orleans ... and more.

PRESS COVERAGE

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

1. Tyrann Mathieu has signed with the Texans on a one-year, $7 million deal. The Cardinals reportedly were willing to give him slightly more.

2. Vontaze Burfict could be suspended Week 1 for the third time in three years. Adam Schefter reported that the Bengals linebacker will appeal a four-game PED suspension by arguing that he was on prescribed medication. He was previously suspended twice for on-field misconduct.

3. Shortly after signing a big contract with the Cardinals, offensive lineman Justin Pugh made fans in Arizona. "Just tell me I’m not going to have rattlesnakes in my front yard, and I’m good,” he said at his introductory press conference. “I don’t mess with snakes. The no-humidity thing is amazing. I’m a big guy and we sweat. That’s definitely a plus."

4. Go inside Washington's facility as Kimberley A. Martin explains how the Alex Smith deal went down.

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

​

5. "God had crazy plans for a small little kid from North Platte, NE!"

—Danny Woodhead, former undrafted running back, upon announcing his retirement after nine years in the NFL

6. After wideout Ryan Grant failed his physical, the Ravens snagged ex-Raider Michael Crabtree on a three-year, $21 million contract. He'll join former Cardinal John Brown as new weapons for Joe Flacco.

7. Another receiver leaving Oakland, Cordarrelle Patterson is headed to New England after the Patriots moved down from the fifth round to the sixth in order to add Patterson, a first-rounder in 2013 who could fill a big special teams role for Bill Belichick.

8. Here's a look at the flip side of today's lead item: what the trade means for the Colts' rebuild.

9. Sheldon Richardson has the potential to make a dominant defense even more formidable after signing in Minnesota. "The three biggest boxes we wanted to get checked were the offensive coordinator, quarterback and an under tackle," GM Rick Spielman said. "We were able to accomplish those three." Now, to the draft.

10. The Bears quickly matched the Packers' offer for corner Kyle Fuller to keep him in Chicago.

Have a story you think we should include in tomorrow’s Press Coverage? Let us know here.

THE KICKER

"When You Wish Upon a Star" begins playing

UMBC, you just shocked the world! What are you going to do now?

Go to the trademark office, evidently.

Question? Comment? Story idea? Let the team know at talkback@themmqb.com