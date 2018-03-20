Special teams ace Matthew Slater will return to the Patriots on a two-year deal, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. Terms of the deal are not yet clear.

Slater, 32, has played the entirety of his 10-year career with New England, where he has emerged as one of the league's premier special teams players. He has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past seven seasons and has been named first-team All-Pro four times.

Slater is officially listed as a wide receiver but has just one career reception.

New England has lost a number of key contributors from last year's team that reached the Super Bowl—running back Dion Lewis signed with the Titans, cornerback Malcolm Butler also signed with Tennesee, offensive tackle Nate Solder is off to the Giants and Danny Amendola joined AFC East rival Miami. New England has inked a number of notable players in free agency, however, including Jeremy Hill, Adrian Clayborn and Matt Tobin.