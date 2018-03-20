Michael Bennett is already making bold predictions for his new team.

At his introductory press conference on Monday with the Eagles, Bennett said the defending Super Bowl champions could have a historically good defensive line next season.

"I think it can be one of the greatest," Bennett said, according to ESPN.com. "I think we can have one of the greatest defensive lines to ever play the game if we approach the game like every single way, just go out there and keep doing what they're doing and just finding a way to just add and keep showing how many great players [we have]."

That defensive line includes tackles Fletcher Cox, Tim Jernigan and Haloti Ngata and defensive ends Derek Barnett, Brandon Graham, Chris Long and Bennett. The Eagles gave up 18.4 points per game last season, fourth-best in the league.

Earlier this month, the Eagles aquired Bennett, 32, and a seventh-round pick from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for receiver Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round pick.

Bennett has 54 career sacks over nine seasons and is a three-time Pro Bowler. He helped lead Seattle to a Super Bowl XLVIII title.