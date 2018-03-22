As Colin Kaepernick's legal battle with the NFL continues to heat up, his former teammate and fellow protestor, Eric Reid now faces the same free-agent market that pushed the former quarterback aside last offseason.

Reid, who is 26 and coming off his fifth year in the league with the 49ers, has already said he believes he has not been signed yet because he protested police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

While some have argued that Reid remains unsigned because of how safeties are being valued this free agency, there has been recent activity on the market, which has left Reid as arguably the best safety remaining to be picked up.

Patriots safety Devin McCourty spoke on ESPN's Outside the Lines Thursday and said he believes Reid is still waiting to be signed because of his activism and that the players who have been active with social justice efforts recently have deemed their work in the communities more important than the NFL.

Devin McCourty's thoughts on why Eric Reid is still an unsigned free agent: pic.twitter.com/46H28PXhiy — Outside The Lines (@OTLonESPN) March 22, 2018

"It's hard to imagine that anything we do that's out in front and could be controversial to different people won't stay with us no matter what it is when we're free agents," McCourty said.

McCourty added that "all the players are hoping Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick find work because they're two great players."

Reid, who was a Pro Bowler his rookie season in 2013, is considered one of the best young and versatile safeties in the league. He had 67 tackles and two interceptions last season and played at both safety positions and linebacker for San Francisco.