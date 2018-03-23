New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft provided the team’s plane to fly the families of the 17 victims and other injured students of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting to Washington D.C., the team's spokesperson said.

The students and thousands of others are expected to participate in the “March for Our Lives” rally against gun violence on Saturday.

Thank you @Patriots for donating your plane to fly @ShineMsd to Washington DC💙 We appreciate your support! pic.twitter.com/JGnN0jNjoe — Kali Clougherty #ShineMSD (@kali4change) March 23, 2018

Patriots spokesperson Stacey James told The Boston Globe that Kraft lent the plane to those victims after former Arizona representative Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, Mark Kelly, contacted him.

“Not only did their friends and teachers get shot and killed, other friends shot and injured . . . most of them, they had bullets flying over their heads,” Kelly told the Washington Post “This is not fair that they have to deal with something like this at their age. They wanted to go to Washington and be heard, and so I felt it was our obligation to help them.”

More than 800 “March for Our Lives” are planned worldwide.