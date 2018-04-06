Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly has left ICU after having surgery for oral cancer last week.

Jim's wife, Jill, posted an Instagram video of him entering his new room, captioning it "Blessing upon blessing. Last day in ICU. First day in his new room."

"Mr. Kelly continues to make solid progress in his recovery from extensive surgery for his oral cancer," said Dr. Mark Urken, a surgeon at Mount Sinai West, according to the NFL Network. "He has been moved out of the intensive care unit and made that transition by walking, on his own, from the unit to the inpatient floor where he will continue the next phase of care. He is still several days away from resuming swallowing and taking nutrition by mouth."

Kelly was first diagnosed with cancer in his jaw in 2013 and had his first surgery that year. He needed surgery again in 2014 after the cancer spread to his nasal cavities.

The Hall of Fame quarterback revealed last month that his cancer had returned. His surgery last week lasted 12 hours, where doctors removed his cancer and reconstructed his jaw, reports Kevin Patra of the NFL Network.

Kelly played for the Bills from 1986–1996, taking them to four consecutive Super Bowls.