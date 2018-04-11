In a recent interview with SI Now, Josh Rosen's high school coach Jason Negro explained that despite some questions raised about the quarterback's interest in football, there is no reason to worry about whether or not he likes the game.

"That just comes from people that don't really understand Josh," Negro, the head coach at St. John Bosco High School says. "I think he completely embraces football. He loves the sport, he loves the whole grind behind getting prepared for games. Everything that he does, he puts into his craft and trying to be the best he can possibly be and I think it's just misunderstood."

Throughout the draft process, many have speculated about how much Rosen values football over other aspects of life he could be taking part in, such as humanitarian work. Some people looked at the wealth of Rosen's family, how he questions authority, his interest in politics and how much he cares about the planet as negatives to the UCLA product.

Negro however says Rosen has picked up other interests because he is from Southern California and has had access to other activities, but during Rosen's five years working with Negro, "we never questioned whether he loved the game or not."

Negro added that he thinks Rosen will thrive in New York if either the Giants or Jets take him, because he is "a big city guy" and he "can deal with the media."

During his time at UCLA, Rosen completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 9,340 yards and 59 touchdowns.