The Giants might not be trading Odell Beckham Jr. before or during the draft, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports that teams across the NFL no longer think the Giants will be looking to trade their wide receiver.

Teams around the league no longer believe the Giants are going to be trading WR Odell Beckham before or during upcoming NFL draft, per sources. This represents a change in thinking of teams that once thought there was a real chance the Giants would trade Beckham. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2018

The Giants were reportedly asking in March for two first-round picks in exchange for Beckham, although the team said it was not shopping the wide receiver around.

Beckham reported to the Giants's voluntary team workout on Monday, according to ESPN.

Beckham is slated to make $8.5 million this season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. He played in only four games last season due to a fractured ankle.