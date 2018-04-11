Report: NFL Teams Believe Giants Won't Trade Odell Beckham Jr. Before or During Draft

The Giants might be changing their mind on what to do with the wide receiver.

By Jenna West
April 11, 2018

The Giants might not be trading Odell Beckham Jr. before or during the draft, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

Schefter reports that teams across the NFL no longer think the Giants will be looking to trade their wide receiver.

The Giants were reportedly asking in March for two first-round picks in exchange for Beckham, although the team said it was not shopping the wide receiver around. 

Beckham reported to the Giants's voluntary team workout on Monday, according to ESPN

Beckham is slated to make $8.5 million this season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. He played in only four games last season due to a fractured ankle.

 

