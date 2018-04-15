Report: Rob Gronkowski to Miss Start of Patriots' Offseason Program

Rob Gronkowski will reportedly not attend the start of the Patriots' offseason program Monday.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 15, 2018

Rob Gronkowski won't attend the start of the Patriots' offseason program Monday, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

According to Adam Schefter, Gronkowski is still deciding whether to play the upcoming season, but he has "good communication" with New England. 

Quarterback Tom Brady will also not attend because he is on a business trip to Qatar. 

Since the season ended with the Patriots' loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl, there has been talk on whether or not Gronkowski will return. He reportedly "didn't enjoy himself" during the 2017 season. The WWE has also reportedly offered him a contract. There's also been talk of a possible film career.

At 28, Gronkowski's move to leave would be unusual but the star has dealt with plenty of injuries, including at least two concussions. 

