Sunday Night Football 2018: Games, Dates, Matchups

Find out which teams are playing on Sunday night in 2018.

By Jenna West
April 19, 2018

The NFL is back, and here's this season's slate of Sunday night games.

NBC will continue to feature primetime matchups each week, with the team of Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth handling broadcasts and Michele Tafoya on the sidelines.

The year kicks off with the Bears at the Packers in Green Bay.

See the full schedule below.

SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 2018

Week 1: Bears at Packers (Sept. 9)

Week 2: Giants at Cowboys (Sept.16)

Week 3: Patriots at Lions (Sept. 23)

Week 4: Ravens at Steelers (Sept. 30)

Week 5: Cowboys at Texans (Oct. 7)

Week 6: Chiefs at Patriots (Oct.14)

Week 7: Rams at 49ers (Oct. 21)

Week 8: Saints at Vikings (Oct. 28)

Week 9: Packers at Patriots (Nov. 4)

Week 10: Cowboys at Eagles (Nov. 11)

Week 11: Steelers at Jaguars (Nov. 18)

Week 12: Packers at Vikings (Nov. 25)

Week 13: 49ers at Seahawks (Dec. 2)

Week 14: Steelers at Raiders (Dec. 9)

Week 15: Eagles at Rams (Dec. 16)

Week 16: Chiefs at Seahawks (Dec. 23)

Week 17: There is no primetime game

