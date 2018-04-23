NFL Draft Schedule: Dates, Start Time, Round-by-Round TV Guide

The NFL draft is finally here. 

By Nihal Kolur
April 23, 2018

After a thrilling season, the NFL draft is finally here and teams will look to stock up on young talent to gear up for another run at a Super Bowl victory.

The Cleveland Browns own the first and fourth pick of the draft, with the Giants, Colts and Broncos rounding out the top five in that order.

The draft will take place over three days from April 26-28. The first round will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 26. The second round begins at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 27, and the third round will take place on the same day. The fourth through seventh rounds start at noon ET on Saturday, April 28.

FOX will broadcast only rounds 1 through 3, but ESPN and NFL Network will carry all seven rounds of the draft throughout the three days.

• SI's NFL Mock Draft Vol. 4

Schedule

Thursday, April 26: First round

Friday, April 27: Second, third rounds

Saturday, April 28: Fourth through seventh rounds

 

Find the complete order for the draft here.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)