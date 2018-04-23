NFL Draft Schedule: Dates, Start Time, Round-by-Round TV Guide

After a thrilling season, the NFL draft is finally here and teams will look to stock up on young talent to gear up for another run at a Super Bowl victory.

The Cleveland Browns own the first and fourth pick of the draft, with the Giants, Colts and Broncos rounding out the top five in that order.

The draft will take place over three days from April 26-28. The first round will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 26. The second round begins at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 27, and the third round will take place on the same day. The fourth through seventh rounds start at noon ET on Saturday, April 28.

FOX will broadcast only rounds 1 through 3, but ESPN and NFL Network will carry all seven rounds of the draft throughout the three days.

Schedule

Thursday, April 26: First round

Friday, April 27: Second, third rounds

Saturday, April 28: Fourth through seventh rounds

Find the complete order for the draft here.