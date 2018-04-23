Tom Brady Expected to Play This Year, His Agent Says

Tom Brady’s agent, Don Yee, expects that soon-to-be 41-year-old quarterback will play in 2018, he told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brady said before the Patriots’ Super Bowl loss that he would play next season but Schefter reported last week that Brady still hadn’t committed to a return.

“The lack of any official word from Brady, either privately or publicly, has left some to admit that, while they do believe he will play in 2018, they cannot say that for sure,” Schefter wrote.

Schefter’s report, though, included two quotes from anonymous sources who said they believed Brady would play.

It was difficult to imagine Brady, who has a line of fitness products marketed on the premise that his body is nearly indestructible and has talked of playing playing until he turns 50, walking away after a stellar season. He led the NFL with 4,577 passing yards and 286.1 yards per game in 2017.

Brady’s teammate Rob Gronkowski has flirted more seriously with retirement this winter but Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported Sunday that the Patriots expect both Brady and Gronkowski to be with the team this season.