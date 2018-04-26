Bills Draft Josh Allen After Trading Up For No. 7 Pick

The Bills traded up for the No. 7 pick.

By Jenna West
April 26, 2018

The Bills have selected quarterback Josh Allen with the No. 7 pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Buffalo traded up with the Buccaneers in order to pick the Wyoming quarterback.

The 6' 5", 233 pound quarterback played for three years at Wyoming, throwing 44 touchdowns with 5,066 passing yards.

Allen made headlines after some offensive and racist tweets he posted in high school resurfaced over the past few days. The quarterback apologized for the tweets.

Tampa Bay gets the 12th overall pick and two second-round picks for trading with the Bills.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)