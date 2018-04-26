Bills Draft Josh Allen After Trading Up For No. 7 Pick

The Bills have selected quarterback Josh Allen with the No. 7 pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Buffalo traded up with the Buccaneers in order to pick the Wyoming quarterback.

The 6' 5", 233 pound quarterback played for three years at Wyoming, throwing 44 touchdowns with 5,066 passing yards.

Allen made headlines after some offensive and racist tweets he posted in high school resurfaced over the past few days. The quarterback apologized for the tweets.

Tampa Bay gets the 12th overall pick and two second-round picks for trading with the Bills.