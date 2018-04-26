After going 1-15 in 2016, the Browns found a way to finish with an ever worse record in 2017 as they became the second team in NFL history to go 0-16.

In coach Hue Jackson's third year in Cleveland, he went with rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer to lead the offense that went on to score the fewest points in football.

On the other end of the ball though, the Browns were not much better as they finished 31st in scoring defense.

The Browns will have the top pick in the draft for the second consecutive year, and thanks to a draft-day trade from last year, they will also have the Texans' first-round pick, which is No. 4 overall.

Here's a full list of picks the Browns hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 1 (No. 1 overall)

Round 1, Pick 4 (No. 4 overall)

Round 2, Pick 1 (No. 33 overall)

Round 2, Pick 3 (No. 35 overall)

Round 2, Pick 32 (No. 64 overall)

Round 4, Pick 14 (No. 114 overall)

Round 5, Pick 13 (No. 150 overall)

Round 6, Pick 1 (No. 175 overall)

Round 6, Pick 14 (No. 188 overall)