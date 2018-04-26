After a devastating injury to star quarterback Carson Wentz, the Philadelphia Eagles shocked the world on their way to a 41-33 Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots in February. But the first Super Bowl win in franchise history didn't stop Philadelphia from adding pieces, as Doug Pederson traded for DE Michael Bennett and CB Daryl Worley (who they released after an arrest) to kick of NFL free agency. The Eagles also signed DT Galoti Ngata and WR Mike Wallace to add to their already potent team.

In last year's draft, the Eagles picked Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett in the first round.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Eagles hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 32 (No. 32 overall)

Round 4, Pick 30 (No. 130 overall)

Round 4, Pick 32 (No. 132 overall)

Round 4, Pick 17 (No. 117 overall)

Round 5, Pick 32 (No. 169 overall)

Round 6, Pick 32 (No. 206 overall)

Round 7, Pick 32 (No. 250 overall)